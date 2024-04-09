Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 81,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.05. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $143.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.60, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 329.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

