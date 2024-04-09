Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $678,000 in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 51.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $47.93. 96,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

