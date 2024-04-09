Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $297,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $6,382,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 309,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

