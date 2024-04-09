Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $297,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2024

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSYFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $6,382,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Get Our Latest Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 309,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.