Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $259,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after purchasing an additional 439,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after buying an additional 286,195 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,425,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 474,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,965,000 after buying an additional 223,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.59. 117,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,135. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.25 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.72.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

