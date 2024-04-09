Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group comprises about 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in StoneX Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in StoneX Group by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,095. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,309,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $488,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,309,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,436 in the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.