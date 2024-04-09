Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $385,000 Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 185,387 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 61,611 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 597.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth $2,708,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

OMAB stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.43. 16,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,687. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

