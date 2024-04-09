Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys Shares of 7,500 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 314,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,220. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Read Our Latest Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.