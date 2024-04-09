Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Boosts Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ASR traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.91. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $334.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

See Also

