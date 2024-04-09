Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 2,100 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10,450.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 36,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

