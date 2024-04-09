Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WisdomTree stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 209,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,113. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

