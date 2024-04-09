Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Down 3.3%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 39,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 405,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $634.37 million, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 700.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 41,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

