Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Raised by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,066,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.27% of Xylem worth $350,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,552,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.85. 156,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

