Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.80

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 9932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $529.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 380,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.07% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

