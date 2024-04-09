Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 4.4%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 95,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 666,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XPOF. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $742.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,912,529.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 17,901 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $177,756.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,529.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.