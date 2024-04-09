WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.14.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. WW International has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

