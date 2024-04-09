WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $222.32 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.32 million and approximately $0.68 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000610 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000252 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00013758 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02221216 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $0.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

