Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,972,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,934 shares during the period. Workday accounts for about 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.65% of Workday worth $1,924,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,966. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,202 shares of company stock valued at $103,358,281. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

