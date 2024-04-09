Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 1,097,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,621,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WOLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 6.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

