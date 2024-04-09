Wolff Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.67. 16,142,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,797,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

