Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Wipro were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wipro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,368,000 after buying an additional 553,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after buying an additional 1,977,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wipro by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Wipro Stock Performance

WIT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,348. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.