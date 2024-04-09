Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas makes up about 0.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

LND stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,389. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $519.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

