Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $4.70 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 273,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 5,839,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,032,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.78. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,314.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

