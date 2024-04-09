Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $292,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,928,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,896,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 1st. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

