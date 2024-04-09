Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys 42 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 1.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,923. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $290.98 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

