Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires 15,090 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 104.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises about 0.6% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Up 0.5 %

MOS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 380,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,875. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.