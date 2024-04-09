Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,477,000 after buying an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,242,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,434,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after buying an additional 653,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.10. 469,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,198. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

