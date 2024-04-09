Williams & Novak LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. 823,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,274. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

