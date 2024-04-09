Williams & Novak LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,336,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,427,000 after acquiring an additional 135,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,851,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,838,000 after purchasing an additional 113,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $29,170,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $90.02. 99,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $93.37.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

