Williams & Novak LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 238,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II makes up 1.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $87,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of PCK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 54,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,882. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

