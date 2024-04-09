Williams & Novak LLC Purchases Shares of 5,774 Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

XSVM traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.98. 20,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,139. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $735.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.