Williams & Novak LLC Purchases Shares of 21,278 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Williams & Novak LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 111,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of PDN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

