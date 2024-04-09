Williams & Novak LLC Purchases Shares of 20,595 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 231,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 217.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 328,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 121.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 176,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161,603 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 239,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 534,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPSI

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.