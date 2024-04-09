Williams & Novak LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $671,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.42 and its 200-day moving average is $433.83. The company has a market capitalization of $379.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.