Williams & Novak LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $671,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.42 and its 200-day moving average is $433.83. The company has a market capitalization of $379.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.