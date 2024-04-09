Williams & Novak LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,211,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 56,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. 11,307,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $44.71.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.