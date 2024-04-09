Williams & Novak LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 926,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

