Williams & Novak LLC Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

CMF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $57.03. 99,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

