Williams & Novak LLC Invests $179,000 in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Williams & Novak LLC owned about 0.06% of AngioDynamics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,385,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,030,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,109 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,753. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $276.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,742.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.