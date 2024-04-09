Williams & Novak LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,165. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day moving average is $234.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

