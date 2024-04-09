Williams & Novak LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 6,002.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

LOOP traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,266. Loop Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $4.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.41.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 8,792.50% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

