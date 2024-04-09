Williams & Novak LLC Acquires Shares of 747 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 747 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.58. The stock had a trading volume of 827,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,677. The company has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

