Williams & Novak LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:IYZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. 627,453 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $353.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.