White Wing Wealth Management Invests $8.44 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 290,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

