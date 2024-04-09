White Wing Wealth Management Invests $8.44 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.8% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $160.66. 1,721,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,485. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.64 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

