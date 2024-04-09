White Wing Wealth Management Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Tesla makes up 1.3% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.08 on Monday, hitting $172.98. 104,278,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,218,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.87. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut their price target on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.