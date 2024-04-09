White Pine Investment CO Reduces Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 167,606 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR stock remained flat at $25.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 62,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

