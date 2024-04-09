White Pine Investment CO Makes New $207,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SYK traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $350.39. 79,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,265. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.