White Pine Investment CO Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Water ETF worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $563,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.12. 3,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,594. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $102.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.