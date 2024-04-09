White Pine Investment CO Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 520,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,973 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

