White Pine Investment CO Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.12% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $16,446,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 97.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 237,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $11,603,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.07. 11,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $69.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.