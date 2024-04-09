White Pine Investment CO Buys 729 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $108.63. 808,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,242. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.